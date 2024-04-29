Invest and own a piece of paradise with Jpark Island Resort Condotel

Jpark Island Resort & Waterpark. Mactan Cebu announces a grand investment opportunity with the launch of Jpark Island Resort & Waterpark. Mactan Cebu Condotel on April 24, 2024. The resort’s condotel investment opportunity consists of 355 units with guaranteed annual returns and a buy-back deal after 10 years. with an exit plan.

We promise you that with our new product, you will earn and enjoy life [by] bringing your families here and enjoying the amenities here. Jpark strikes the perfect balance of fun and luxury. Justin Uy

Profood International Inc. Chairman and Jpark Island Resort and Waterpark Mactan Cebu Chairman and President

The investment allows ownership of a villa or suite at the only 5-star waterpark in Cebu and access to all of its world-class amenities, from its picturesque beachfront, dining outlets, activity zones, and indoor theme park to eight themed pools, giving you a chance to dive into relaxation and entertainment.

“We promise you that with our new product, you will earn and enjoy life [by] bringing your families here and enjoying the amenities here. Jpark strikes the perfect balance of fun and luxury,” said Profood International Inc. Chairman and Jpark Island Resort and Waterpark Mactan Cebu Chairman and President, Justin Uy.

Dan Dela Pena, Jpark Island Resort Condotel’s Head of Sales and Marketing, seconded by saying that, “We are the only condotel that can guarantee positive returns up to 100% in 10 years with an exit plan. We are not just here to sell and earn. We want you guys to earn and be successful with us.”

The Jpark Island Resort Condotel is one of the Uy Family’s actions to adhere to one of their longtime missions—bring the world to the Philippines.

The grand launching ceremony of the Jpark Island Resort Condotel was graced by generations of the Uy Family, esteemed guests and partners of the business, and brokers.

Unit Offerings

The Jpark Island Resort Condotel offers suites and villas in varied sizes, all created to give investors a premium, comfortable stay.

Among the seven prime units that can be availed of are the Mactan Suite and Pororo Suite, both with 76 square meters of room area, perfect for small families or intimate staycations, and the Cebu Suites with 110 square meters of space.

There are also spaces in close proximity to the pool, such as the 81.50-sqm Private Villa, the 112.65-sqm Pool Villa, and the 282.05-sqm Pool Villa Family are the best options for you. However, if you’re wanting an opulent stay, the Jacuzzi Villa with 145.49-sqm of space is the option to choose.

Every suite and villa is refined with elegance, equipped with up-to-date features, and decorated with top-notch interiors.

World-class Amenities

Jpark Island Resort & Waterpark Cebu prides itself on its many luring amenities, allowing guests to experience an adventure for a lifetime.

The Jpark Island Pororo Park awaits kids and kids-at-heart for exciting indoor fun equipped with lots of activities to enjoy, such as an inflated giant slide, sliding cars, virtual reality (VR) rides, and more.

Dining is also not a problem with the resort’s around-the-globe dining options. Ching Hai is packed with Chinese favorites; Nonki has mouthwatering Japanese cuisines; The Abalone offers a vast array of international menu options; and there are many more restaurants to choose from.

Jpark Island Resort & Waterpark Cebu also caters to intimate to grand events with its abundant venues, but the cherry on top is its entertainment activities, including marine sports like jet skiing, parasailing, banana boating, and more; go-kart biking along the green parks; miniature golf; giant chess; and other activities that will surely make you live at its cozy units or come back from time-to-time.

Take the first step to luxury living now, or invest at the Jpark Island Resort Condotel and earn a piece of your own paradise.

For inquiries and bookings, you may reach out to their official Facebook page, email [email protected], call +63 32 494 5000, or sign up at https://www.jparkcondotel.com.