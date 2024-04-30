Cebu gears up for hottest May yet: May 1 temperature to hit 40°C

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu will continue to endure scorching heat as the maximum heat index on Tuesday, April 30, is expected to reach 39 degrees Celsius.

The following day, May 1, will mark the beginning of the hottest month of the year due to the combination of summer and El Niño. The heat index is expected to reach 40 degrees Celsius.

This announcement was made by Engineer Al Quiblat, the chief of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) based in Mactan on Tuesday, April 30.

Residents have been wondering if relief from the hot season is approaching, as there have been noticeable rain showers, particularly in the evening or at dawn.

Cebu hottest May: Passing rains

However, Quiblat explained that these passing rain showers do not signify the end of the hot season; they are merely the effects of a natural phenomenon caused by localized thunderstorms.

“Padayon gihapon ang init, alimoot nga panahon nga masinati nato tungod sa easterlies ug epekto sa El Niño. Katong hailstorm, dili to siya significant sa katibuk-ang weather condition, natural ni mahitabo sa ting init pero very isolated ug panagsa ra,” he said.

(The heat continues, warm weather still persists because of the easterlies and the effect of the El Niño. The hailstorm, that is not significant to the overall weather condition, that is a natural event during the hot season but that is really an isolated incident and it really happens rarely.)

He added, “Ang passing rainshowers pod sa kadlawon or any part of the day [natural na.]”

(The passing rainshowers also in the early morning or any part of the day [that is only natural].)

As the summer month officially opens in less than a day, Quiblat mentioned the need to follow fundamental precautions to avoid complications.

Precautions against heat

These include limiting sun exposure to no more than 20 minutes, maintaining optimal hydration levels, opting for lightweight clothing, and advising individuals with comorbidities to minimize prolonged exposure.

According to Quiblat, these measures are important for mitigating the risk of heat-related complications such as heat cramps and heat exhaustion, and even heat stroke with continued exposure.

Meanwhile, the chief of Pagasa-Mactan advised the public to stay informed by regularly checking their official website for updates and announcements.

Quiblat added that staying informed would help ensure that Cebuanos would be ready to respond to any changes effectively.

