Pagasa-Mactan says May will be hottest month

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The recent days in Cebu have been hot, but Cebuanos must prepare for another wave of even hotter days in May.

May typically ranks as the hottest month of the year due to the summer period, but this year, it is expected to be particularly scorching due to the influence of the El Niño phenomenon.

Engineer Al Quiblat, chief of Pagasa-Mactan, has confirmed that this May will be exceptionally hot. In Cebu alone, the heat index is projected to range between 45 to 47 degrees Celsius.

READ MORE:

Cebu to hit year’s highest heat index of 40°C on April 24 – Pagasa

Magenta: Most dangerous level in new US gov’t heat risk tool

Heat index in Puerto Princesa City reaches 46ºC

“Mag expect pa ta nga sa May, ang range nato nga heat index forecast nga possibleng muabot og 45 to 47 degrees celsius, mao nay atoang pinakainit na month,” Quiblat said on Tuesday, April 23.

(We should even expect that in May, the range for the heat index forecast will possibly reach 45 to 47 degrees Celsius, that will be our hottest month.)

Precautions against extreme heat

In response to the current intense heat conditions prevailing in Cebu, Quiblat mentioned the need to follow fundamental precautions to avoid complication.

These include limiting sun exposure to no more than 20 minutes, maintaining optimal hydration levels, opting for lightweight clothing, and advising individuals with comorbidities to minimize prolonged exposure.

According to Quiblat, these measures are important for mitigating the risk of heat-related complications such as heat cramps and heat exhaustion, even heat stroke with continued exposure.

Meanwhile, the chief of Pagasa-Mactan advised the public to stay informed by regularly checking their official website for updates and announcements.

Quiblat added that staying informed helps ensure that Cebuanos are ready to respond to any changes effectively.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP