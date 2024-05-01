Cebu Daily Newscast: Pagasa forecasts 1 to 2 storms this May

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Here’s what you need to know on Wednesday, May 1, 2024.

One or two storms may enter or form within the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) for the month of May, said the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

But Pagasa weather specialist Rhea Torres said that no low pressure areas are currently being monitored, nor are expected to enter PAR until next week.

Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama would file a “tsunami” of lawsuits against those who sued him and members of his team.

The Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) and Cebu Port Authority filed separate complaints against Rama and other city officials before the Office of the President (OP) and the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).

Two neighbors of the brother, who accidentally shot dead his 14-year-old sister in Sitio Riverside, Barangay Cansojong, Talisay City on April 26, has already undergone inquest proceedings for obstruction of justice and accessory to the crime of homicide.

A reckless imprudence resulting in homicide has also been filed against the brother of the victim, who is in his 20s and who remains at large.

The hot weather was considered the cause of the grassfire that hit two mounds of the famous Chocolate Hills in the town of Carmen, Bohol on Tuesday night.

FO3 Ian Blair Reyes, team leader at the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP)- Carmen, said the grassfire happened past 7 p.m. and quickly spread since the grass that covered the hills was dry due to the hot weather.

