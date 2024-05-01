Grassfire hits Chocolate Hills in Bohol

By: Leo Udtohan - Inquirer Visayas | May 01,2024 - 10:42 AM

grassfire chocolate hills

A grass fire that lasted for hours affected at least two Chocolate Hills in Carmen town, Bohol on Tuesday night, April 30, 2024. Photo: Adon Orog

TAGBILARAN CITY  — The hot weather was considered the cause of the grassfire that hit two mounds of the famous Chocolate Hills in the town of Carmen, Bohol on Tuesday night.

FO3 Ian Blair Reyes, team leader at the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP)- Carmen, said the grassfire happened past 7 p.m. and quickly spread since the grass that covered the hills was dry due to the hot weather.

The fire affected at least two hills facing the view deck of the Chocolate Hills Complex in Barangay Buenos Aires.

Because it was dark and a firetruck of BFP-Carmen couldn’t enter the area, the responders waited for the fire to subside and kept an eye on other hills to ensure these would not be affected.

It took almost three hours before the fire was declared fire out.

BFP data show that this was not the first time that a grassfire hit Chocolate Hills, considered the tourism signature of Bohol tourism.

Clusters of cone-shaped mounds are scattered around Sagbayan, Carmen, and Sierra Bullones towns.

The more than 1,700 hills are green during the wet season. But during summer, when the weather is hot, the grass covering the hills turns brown, making them look like chocolate drops, hence the name Chocolate Hills.

