Pagasa forecasts 1 to 2 storms this May

MANILA, Philippines — One or two storms may enter or form within the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) for the month of May, said the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

“Ngayong buwan ng Mayo, isa o hanggang sa dalawang bagyo ang maaring pumasok ng ating PAR (this month of May, one or two typhoons may enter our PAR),” said Pagasa weather specialist Rhea Torres in Pagasa’s latest forecast.

But Torres said that no low pressure areas are currently being monitored, nor are expected to enter PAR until next week.

An online survey conducted by a Cebu radio station for its listeners revealed that more Cebuanos prefer to experience storms this May due to months of scorching weather and the current water crisis.

Should a typhoon form, Torres said the state weather bureau’s climatology department forecast two possible tracks — the first being the possibility of the storm to near landfall before moving away from the country.

The other possible track would be to see storms forming or entering from the eastern section of Mindanao, and then proceeding to approach Cagayan Valley, Eastern Visayas, Bicol Region Mimaropa and parts of Calabarzon before leaving PAR past the West Philippine Sea.

Torres then reminded the public to regularly monitor weather updates as typhoon tracks regularly change based on conditions present.

Pagasa previously warned that the country may continue to experience hot temperatures and extreme levels of heat indexes during the summer season and on top of the lingering effects of the El Niño phenomenon.

Cebu s currently experiencing a shortage of potable water and farmers are complaining of huge losses due to damaged crops. Some farmers in the upland barangays of Cebu City have even decided to give away for free their produce which they claimed can never be sold in ythe markets due to poor quality.

