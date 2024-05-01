14-year-old girl killed in Talisay: 2 neighbors facing obstruction of justice raps

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two neighbors of the brother, who accidentally shot dead his 14-year-old sister in Sitio Riverside, Barangay Cansojong, Talisay City on April 26, has already undergone inquest proceedings for obstruction of justice and accessory to the crime of homicide.

A reckless imprudence resulting in homicide has also been filed against the brother of the victim, who is in his 20s and who remains at large.

“Filing sa inquest, hintayin lang po natin yung resolution coming from the prosecutor’s office po”, said Police Lieutenant Colonel Epraem Paguyod, chief of Talisay City Police Station.

(The filing of the inquest proceedings [has already been done], we will just have to waut for the resolution coming from the Prosecutor’s Office.)

It was not the father of the suspect and his girlfriend who were in custody of the police and had undergone inquest proceedings as earlier reported by police during initial investigaion, but two neighbors of the suspect — a father and his daughter.

The mother of the suspect and the victim, interviewed by CDN Digital at the wake of the victim in a basketball court in Barangay Tabunok, Talisay City, on April 30, said that her husband and the father of the suspect and the victim was already dead.

Paguyod said that these two neighbors of the suspect allegedly tried to destroy the crime scene and made up stories to hide the crime of the brother of the victim.

The police chief was referring to the earlier claims of the two neighbors during the initial investigation of the police where allegedly an unidentified man went inside the house, ransacked parts of the house and shot the girl.

But eventually, through witnesses and relatives statements, the truth came out that it was an accidental shooting and that it was the bullet from the gun of the brother that killed the 14-year-old girl, who was then answering school modules on a bed in a room.

According to police investigation, the gun, a 9 mm derringer revolver, fell off the pocket of the brother and fired when it hit the ground. The bullet from the gun hit the girl on the face, killing her.

The brother has since fled the crime scene and has remained at large.

Paguyod also said with the filing of the cases against the two neighbors and the main suspect, the brother of the victim, he could consider the case of the killing of the 14-year-old girl as a case closed.

He also said that he hoped that the suspect could heed the appeal of his mother to surrender, ask forgiveness for what he did to his sister and face the consequences of his action.

Paguyod also said that the gun that was killed the victim was also an unlicensed gun. | With a report from Paul Lauro

