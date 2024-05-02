Cebu Daily Newscast: P25 fare increase: Jeepney drivers to demand this hike if…

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Here’s what you need to know on Thursday, May 2, 2024.

Ordinary passengers who rely on commuting daily will face a much greater burden on their wallets, as jeepney drivers will demand higher minimum fares, potentially increasing by up to P25, if the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization (PUVM) program is fully implemented.

Gregory Perez, head of the Pinagkaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Opereytor Nationwide (PISTON) Cebu Chapter, explained that the demand for higher fares was due to the pressure on drivers to repay loans taken for the purchase of modernized jeepneys.

Perez further explained that due to the higher installment payments for the modernized jeepneys, drivers would have no choice but to increase their minimum fare to P40.

Earlier, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) Undersecretary for Planning and Project Development, Timothy John Bata, stated that no fare hike should occur without undergoing the process of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB).

The Cebu-based ARQ Sports had asked the Games and Amusements Board (GAB) to give a thorough review of the controversial first-round knockout win of Lorenz Dumam-ag against Ramel Macado Jr. for the World Boxing Organization (WBO) Oriental flyweight title.

The said matchup was the main event of “Engkwentro 13” boxing event held on Wednesday evening, May 1, at the Mandaue City Sports Complex.

ARQ Sports’ promoter and manager Jason Arquisola officially submitted a complaint letter to GAB a day after the bout, on Thursday, May 2. It was addressed to GAB chairman Richard S. Clarin.

In the letter, Arquisola cited a huge blunder by the timekeeper at ringside who failed to sound the bell after the mandatory three-minute mark of each round that resulted in the knockout defeat of ARQ Boxing Stable’s Ramel Macado Jr.

More than P1 a kilogram or nearly P13 per 11-kg cylinder has been rolled back by oil companies from the price of cooking gas effective May 1, 2024.

This was after they reduced pump prices of fuel on Tuesday.

Petron Corp. implemented a cut of P1.15 per kg or P12.65 per 11-kg cylinder in its liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) products effective at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday.

This reflects the international contact price of LPG for the month of May, Petron said.

Solane also slashed its LPG prices by P1.09 per kg or P11.99 per 11-kg cylinder at 6 a.m., while Cleanfuel reduced its AutoLPG price by 75 centavos per liter at 4:01 p.m.

In entertainment, ang negosyante nga si Cedric Lee, model nga si Deniece Cornejo, ug duha pa ka mga kauban gipahamtangan sa Taguig Regional Trial Court og 40 ka tuig nga pagkapriso kabahin kini sa criminal case nga gifile sa actor-host nga si Vhong Navarro niadtong 2014.

Nakita sa Taguig RTC nga guilty sa serious illegal detention sila si Lee, Cornejo ug ilang mga kauban nga si Ferdinand Guerrero ug Simeon Palma Raz. Ang serious illegal detention, usa ka non-bailable offense diin sila gisilotan ug reclusion perpetua. Gimandoan usage sila nga mobayad og total nga P300,000 nga civil indemnity ug moral ug exemplary damages.

Nifile si Navarro sa kaso batok nila ni Lee ug mga kauban niini niadtong Enero 22, 2014, human siya giillegally detain sa mga respondents sunod sa allegasyon ni Cornejo nga girape kuno siya ni Navarro.

Gawas sa grabe nga pagkulata nila sa aktor, gihulga ug gihadlok usan nila kini gamit ang mga armas mobuto, sigon sa manifestations sa korte.

