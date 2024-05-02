Price cut: 11-Kg LPG gets price rollback of more than P1

MANILA, Philippines — More than P1 a kilogram or nearly P13 per 11-kg cylinder has been rolled back by oil companies from the price of cooking gas effective May 1, 2024.

This was after they reduced pump prices of fuel on Tuesday.

Petron Corp. implemented a cut of P1.15 per kg or P12.65 per 11-kg cylinder in its liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) products effective at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday.

“This reflects the international contact price of LPG for the month of May,” Petron said.

Solane also slashed its LPG prices by P1.09 per kg or P11.99 per 11-kg cylinder at 6 a.m., while Cleanfuel reduced its AutoLPG price by 75 centavos per liter at 4:01 p.m.

This marked the second consecutive time oil firms cut their LPG prices after last month’s drop of P1 a kilo or P11 per 11-kg cylinder. —JORDEENE B. LAGARE

