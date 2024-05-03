SWU-Phinma Cobras to exit Cesafi after 2023-2024 season

CEBU CITY, Philippines — One of the core members of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi), the Southwestern University (SWU) Cobras officially announced one last season on Friday, May 3.

A statement signed by Cheryl P. Chan, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the SWU-Phinma, was submitted to Cesafi Commissioner Felix Tiukinhoy and to Cesafi President Paulino Yabao on Friday, announcing the Cobras’ inevitable departure from Cebu’s premier inter-school league.

There are various reasons why the SWU-Phinma is leaving Cesafi. One of them is to fully address the lingering student woes from the pandemic that’s been affecting them up to this day.

“The decision is mainly to fully and effectively address our students’ needs as part of our commitment to achieving our mission, that is to making lives better through education,” the statement said.

“We realized that the challenges faced by our students and their families during the pandemic continue to this day. And there is now an urgent need to provide deeper and more focused attention on our students’ welfare to ensure that they have a fruitful learning journey and achieve their own and their families’ dreams.”

Also, the SWU-Phinma administration will prioritize its ‘limited resources’ to develop programs that helps improve services to its students.

Most importantly, Chan thanked the Cesafi for helping it become one of its most successful members.

“As one of the founding member schools of Cesafi, Southwestern University Phinma remains grateful for the success the university has achieved, and for the valuable experience it provided our student athletes,” the statement further said.

“Through Cesafi, the university produced quality athletes, some even achieving national fame. As the university greatly benefited from Cesafi, we hope that we contributed to Cesafi’s success and esteemed reputation. We wish you and Cesafi more success,” the statement concluded.

In 2000, the then Southwestern University became the last champions of then the Cebu Amateur Athletic Association (CAAA) before it was changed to Cesafi in 2001.

SWU didn’t join Cesafi in its first six years until 2007 where it eventually returned to compete.

The SWU Cobras captured three men’s basketball titles. They won the 2012-2013 and the 2014-2015 titles under the tutelage of the late head coach Raul “Yayoy” Alcoseba.

In the 2019-2020 season, the Cobras won the title for the third time under head coach Mike Reyes.

Also, the Cobras made its presence felt in volleyball both indoor and the sands. The Cobras won a three-peat in the 2019-2020 season of the Cesafi men’s volleyball, while its women’s beach volleyball ruled the tournament in 2022.

Their women’s indoor volleyball squad was once the queens of the court for winning four straight seasons in the Cesafi women’s volleyball tilt.

Besides winning titles, SWU-Phinma also produced numerous top-notch athletes including the Philippines top 3×3 basketball player Mac Tallo and several pros in Shaq Imperial, Dyll Roncal, Reeve Ugsang, Red Cachuela, while in volleyball it has Dave Cabaron to name some.

