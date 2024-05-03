Shooter of minors due to ‘rude stare’: Murder raps set to be filed

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Local authorities are preparing to file charges of murder against the identified shooter responsible in the death of a minor and the wounding of another in Cebu City last Wednesday, May 1.

Furthermore, similar charges will be filed against the three other assailants once they are identified.

The fatal shooting took place along Urgello street in Barangay Sambag 1, Cebu City at past 3:00 a.m. on that day.

Following this deadly attack, Abellana police confirmed that they had already identified a suspect.

It was reported earlier that the suspects behind the shooting had already been identified.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, deputy director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), clarified on Friday, May 3, that only one of the four suspects had been positively identified as of this writing.

The shooter was found out to be a 35-year-old man from Barangay Pasil, Cebu City.

Meanwhile, the three other suspects who are also of legal age have yet to be identified.

Rafter further said that personnel of the Abellana Police Station would be filing charges of murder against the shooter and the three other assailants once their identities would be known.

Furthermore, police will be looking deeper into the circumstances of the shooting to determine the motive behind the deadly attack.

Rafter said that they would be checking whether a previous altercation took place between those involved before the shooting.

It can be recalled that the suspect and three other assailants met the minors who were on their way home to Brgy. Pasil after playing games at an internet cafe.

One of the victims’ friends told police that the assailant said, “Ngano lain man kag tabis do?” (Why are you staring rudely at me?)to the 17-year-old who was driving the e-bike.

This resulted to the shooting with the minor driving the e-bike being killed on the spot while another minor was wounded in the arm and was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

According to police, the second victim is in a stable condition and is recovering from his injury.

Rafter said that once the case would be filed at the prosecutor’s office, a warrant of arrest will eventually be issued and the suspects will be held responsible for their crime.

