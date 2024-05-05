City Health Department reports higher rates of male mental illness

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Most men tend to keep their problems to themselves, according to a local mental health program coordinator.

Data from the Cebu City Health Department show that males have been more likely than females to seek treatment for mental illness from 2021 to May 2, 2024.

On May 3, health officials from the Cebu City Health Department discussed mental health and the services they offer on Sugboanon Channel, Cebu City’s official media arm.

The Cebu City Health Department recorded 760 male patients and 516 female patients.

Dr. Mae Poblacion, coordinator of the CCHD Mental Health Program, said that one observed factor is men’s tendency to keep their problems to themselves.

“They do not have daghan nga masultian. Ang babay is very sociable. Makasultinsa family, makasulti sa friends. They are also the ones who are very willing nga moadto sa atoang facility. Maagapan daan. The males are very reserved, hesitant, niya mauwaw sad sila sa ilang pagla-manly. That’s why,” Poblacion said.

For Mental Health Awareness Month this May, health officials in Cebu City urge the public, especially those seeking help, to visit their department and join their mental health programs.

Peter John Toreta, a psychometrician at CCHD, said their Mental Health Office is at the Parian Health Center.

Services offered

Among the services they offer include counseling services, psychotropic medications, trainings and seminars on mental health, life coaching, mental health and psychosocial support (MHPSS), and psychological first aid (PFA) in times of crisis.

Toreta added that people can message them directly or visit the health center for inquiries.

In 2022, CHD provided psychotropic medications to 164 patients, 436 in 2023, and 255 as of May 2, 2024.

Dr. Daisy Villa, head of CCHD, encouraged people needing mental health support not to feel ashamed about reaching out to CHD and using their services.

Poblacion also dismissed the idea that seeking professional help implies someone is already sick.

“It does not mean nga kung muadto ta sa atong mental health facility nga tanan moadto, boang. They might be depressed lang, na anxious, so mao nang naa mi mental health life coaching, supportive measures para ato tong ma deal abruptly. We have to be precautious than to have the disease na,” Poblacion said.

Killing the stigma

She suggested dealing with the issue early to prevent it from becoming a more severe mental illness.

“Atong gikuha ang stigma sa society nga we are very open and we give confidentiality to our patients who come in, especially nowadays daghan na og moadto sa mental health office nga walk-ins,” Poblacion added.

Moreover, Toreta noted that most patients they’ve seen have had psychosis or schizophrenia.

He said that they offer patients medications prescribed by their psychiatrists.

“When the patient comes in our office, we really do the interview and we also have the patient record. Sa ilahang patient record diha gyud nakabutang ang atoang monitoring sa patient,” Toreta added.

He also explained that they regularly monitor patients and provide medications monthly to keep track of their condition.

Prioritize mental health

Taking care of one’s mental health must be a top priority, a local clinical psychologist told CDN Digital.

“Mental health would also affect our physical health. We need to take care of our mental health so that we’ll be able to cope with the daily stresses sa life,” said Dr. Anna Kathrina Oaminal-Watin.

Dr. Oaminal-Watin said that people should prioritize their mind’s health as much as they care for their physical health.

“Good nutrition, adequate sleep, and exercise—these are very important things that people would really have to look into. And aside from that, it’s also into coming up with activities that can generate in you, positive emotions,” she said.

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), the Mental Health Awareness Month in May has been observed in the United States since 1949. It serves as a key initiative in tackling the issues encountered by millions of Americans who suffer from mental health conditions. /clorenciana

