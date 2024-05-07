Toledo faces the No. 1 southern division team in PCAP

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Toledo Xignex Trojans continue their Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) All-Filipino Conference campaign by taking on the top-ranked Camarines Soaring Eagles tomorrow, Wednesday, May 8.

For weeks, the Soaring Eagles have held the top spot in the southern division standings with 17 wins and four losses. They dislodged the Trojans, who were the erstwhile leaders of the southern division.

Thus, tomorrow’s match will be crucial for both teams as the second elimination round nears its end.

Toledo is three wins behind the Soaring Eagles with their 14-7 (win-loss) record, while the Davao Chess Eagles are tied with them, but the latter has fewer overall points than Toledo.

The last time Toledo and Camarines clashed on the board was April 6th. Toledo beat Camarines 13-8, but the latter has been successful in its recent campaign, winning most of their matches, paving the way for them to move up to the top spot in the team standings.

Toledo will rely on International Masters (IM) Angelo Young and Kim Steven Yap, Women’s FIDE Master (WFM) Cherry Ann Mejia, IM Rico Mascarinas, National Master (NM) Merben Roque, and IM Joel Pimentel.

Meanwhile, Grand Master (GM) Darwin Laylo will spearhead Camarines along with Ellan Asuela, WFM Bernadette Galas, and Barlo Nadera.

In addition to facing Camarines, Toledo will face the No. 8 team in the southern division, Arriba Iriga. Toledo already beat Iriga in their previous match.

Iriga has had a dismal campaign in the tournament with their 3-18 (win-loss) record.

