Toledo Trojans rout Surigao in PCAP All-Filipino Conference

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Toledo-Xignex Trojans claimed their 14th win in the ongoing Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) All-Filipino Conference after routing the Surigao Fianchetto Checkmates on Saturday evening, May 4.

They beat the Fianchetto Checkmates, 15-6, to remain the No. 2 team in the southern division standings. They improved to a 14-7 (win-loss) record, behind the Camarines Soaring Eagles with its 17-4 slate.

It would’ve been a sweep for the Trojans in their back-to-back matches last Saturday, if not for their close defeat against the No. 3 team, the Davao Chess Eagles. They lost to Davao, 9.5-11.5.

Before that, they outplayed Surigao, scoring 5-2, in the blitz round and finished off the latter, 10-4, in the rapid round.

Leading Toledo’s charge were International Masters (IM) Angelo Young and Kim Steven Yap who defeated Cyril Ortega and Joselito Cerna in the blitz and rapid rounds.

Women’s FIDE Master (WFM) Cherry Ann Mejia edged Mariel Romero twice in their blitz and rapid encounters, while Allan Pason completed Toledo’s dominance over Surigao with back-to-back wins over Lennon Hart Salgados.

However, they lost to Davao despite ending the rapid round with a 7-all draw. Toledo lost to Davao, 2.5-4.5, in the blitz round despite IM Joel Pimentel beating FM Sander Severino twice, IM Yap defeating Irwin Aton twice also.

WFM Mejia failed to defeat Karen Enriquez twice after the latter had a draw in the blitz round before bowing down to the former in the rapid round.

