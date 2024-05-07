Cordova to implement road clearing in all barangays

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — The Municipality of Cordova will conduct barangay road clearing operations on May 10, 2024, in compliance with the circular issued by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).

Councilor Lemuel Pogoy admitted that currently, the town has only implemented road clearing operations in Barangay Poblacion or areas near the Municipal Hall.

During the road clearing operations on May 10, Pogoy stated that they will include all barangays.

He added that aside from obstructions such as illegally parked vehicles, they will also clear illegal structures within the sidewalks.

Mayor Cesar “Didoy” Suan has already created a task force to monitor and maintain the areas that were already cleared. The task force will be headed by the municipal engineer.

Currently, the town has already sent notices to affected residents to remove illegal structures, in coordination with barangay officials.

“This is a continuing directive from the DILG on road clearing. If we don’t implement this, the mayor may also face suspension,” Pogoy explained.

The road clearing on May 10 will start at 4 p.m. onwards.

