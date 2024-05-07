A six-year-old girl from Pilar, Bohol calls for help

Kriscent Xian Cahulogan, a six-year-old girl from Purok 1, Brgy. San Isidro, Pilar, Bohol, is asking for help to sustain her chemotherapy treatment.

Those who wish to donate may contact Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu through cellphone number 0933-194-0197 and landline number (032) 239-6168 or kindly deposit donations directly to Unionbank under account name Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko and account number 00-112-000066-2. Please indicate the name of the patient in the deposit slip.

Xian was diagnosed with Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia (ALL) on May 10, 2023. It all began in February when she exhibited pallor and complained of abdominal pain, prompting her family to seek medical attention. She was admitted to a hospital and experienced intermittent fever and joint pain in her legs. She was then given packed red cell transfusion and was discharged. However, on April 28, she once again displayed pallor, developed a fever, and experienced bleeding gums. Her CBC results revealed anemia, thrombocytopenia, and leukocytosis. Consequently, her doctor referred her to a hospital in Cebu City for further evaluation and management. A bone marrow was done and result showed she has Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia, a type of cancer of the blood which commonly affects children. ALL is an aggressive and life-threatening disease, which is why prompt treatment is crucial.

On May 18, 2023, Xian underwent her first chemotherapy treatment. Her attending hematologist-oncologist prescribed a three-year treatment protocol that Xian has to comply to be fully healed.

At present, Xian is on the maintenance phase of her treatment. Her monthly chemotherapy sessions, laboratory workups and other medical procedures are estimated to cost more or less P10,000 every month.

Xian is a friendly and playful child who loves dancing, drawing and reading books. Like other children, she has her own dream. At 6, becoming a doctor is Xian’s dream. Being the youngest in the family, she is the baby and deeply adored. When asked about her wish for Xian, her mother gently answered, “I hope she will be cancer- free and will pursue her dream.” Xian has five siblings who are also attending school. Her mother is employed as a public school teacher, and her father works as a farmer. With the costly chemotherapy treatment that Xian has been undergoing, the family is facing financial difficulties in covering the expenses of this life-threatening disease. To save Xian’s life, her parents and the entire family earnestly appeal to your generous hearts to help sustain Xian’s chemotherapy through any amount of financial assistance that your heart is happy to share. Cancer is a costly disease and it takes a community to heal a child.

Let us once again unite as a beacon of hope for children like Xian.

