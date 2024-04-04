SAC-SMB Sports Awards returns after four-year absence

AFTER a four-year absence due to the pandemic, the Sportswriters Association of Cebu-San Miguel Beer Sports Awards will return on May 26, 2023 at the Ayala Terraces.

The members of SAC, led by president John Pages, met on April 3, 2024 at the Coffee Vinyl to discuss the revival of the SAC-SMB Sports Awards last held in 2019.

For the revival of the annual awards, which usually covers the achievement of Cebuanos or Cebu-based athletes of the previous year, the group has decided to include the achievements of 2022 and 2023.

Among the nominees for major awards are multiple PBA MVP June Mar Fajardo, Southeast Asian Games and World 10-ball team champion Rubelin Amit, world champion Melvin Jerusalem, 2023 Philippine Amateur stroke play women’s champion Junia Gabasa, karter William John Riley Go, and skateboarder Margielyn Didal.

“I think it’s timely that we revive the SAC Awards since for the past two years, local, national, and international sports events have returned and a lot of Cebuanos have excelled,” said Pages.

Pages was joined in the SAC-SMB meeting by fellow sportswriters Jingo Quijano, Mike T. Limpag, Jun Migallen, Calvin Cordova, Dale Rosal, Caecent Magsumbol, Edri K. Aznar, Rick Gabuya, and Emmanuel Villaruel.

Aside from the major awardees, the group will also hand out citations to athletes who won in international tournaments like the SEAG or have made the national team.

Football youth team members Maegan Andrea G Alforque, Jodi Marie Y. Banzon, Kyza Stephan I. Colina, Celina Beatrice I Salazar, Jelena Loren I. Soon, Rae Mikella P. Tolentino, Elisha Flor Malo B. Lubiano, Kamil Jaser Amirul and Leo Maquiling are among those who will receive citations as well as Palarong Pambansa champion Don Bosco Technological Center.

“We are inviting everyone to join us in the SAC-SMB Awards. This is your chance to meet the best athletes of Cebu,” said Pages. /POOLED REPORT

