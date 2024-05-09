Toledo Xignex Trojans splits matches in PCAP All Filipino chess

By: Glendale G. Rosal - CDN Digital Correspondent | May 09,2024 - 03:57 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Toledo Xignex Trojans split their two matches on Wednesday evening, May 8, in the ongoing Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) All-Filipino Conference.

This was after the Trojans beat Arriba Iriga but lost to the south division’s current leader, the Camarines Soaring Eagles.

Their 1-1 (win-loss) outing last Wednesday evening put them at the No. 2 spot in the south division’s standings. They are now tied with the Davao Chess Eagles with 15-8 (win-loss) slates.

However, the Toledo Xignex Trojans earned the No. 2 spot for accumulating 296 total points, while Davao has 274.5 points.

Meanwhile, Camarines grabbed the solo lead with a 19-4 card.

Toledo routed Arriba Iriga, 13-8, with Women’s FIDE Master (WFM) Cherry Ann Mejia leading them with back-to-back wins against Liberty de Vela in the blitz and rapid rounds.

Also, International Master (IM) Rico Mascariñas edged Roger Pesimo twice, as well as Bonn Rainauld Tibod against Joeven Polsotin.

However, the Toledo Xignex Trojans hit a brick wall when they faced Camarines.

IM Kim Steven Yap beat Virgen Gil Ruaya in the blitz round, but the latter bounced back in the rapid round.

Only IM Angelo Young won in the rapid round against Camarines after beating IM Barlo Nadera.

