Liloan shooting: Gang war, personal grudge, love triangle eyed as possible motive

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Liloan police are investigating into gang dispute, personal conflict, or love triangle as three possible reasons for the shooting in Barangay Yati, Liloan town, northern Cebu, early on Thursday morning, May 9.

The incident occurred past 3 a.m. and resulted in the death of a 16-year-old girl, with two other minors, an 18-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy, sustaining gunshot wounds.

Following the shooting, the Liloan Police Station swiftly launched an investigation and questioned witnesses at the crime scene. Moreover, they obtained closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage of the incident, which helped identify individuals suspected of involvement in the shooting.

Police Major Eric Gingoyon, head of Liloan Police Station, told CDN Digital in a phone interview that they will check if certain individuals were involved.

They’re considering three possible reasons for the attack on the minors: gang war, personal grudge, and love triangle.

The possibility of a love triangle is being explored because one of the victims was a 16-year-old girl. Reports suggest the involvement of a gang, “Crips” or “Bloods,” among the minors, hinting at a gang conflict, police said.

Police are investigating multiple motives to understand why the attack occurred. CCTV footage from a nearby establishment showed the minors drinking alcohol before the incident.

Initially, it was reported that the victims were hanging out at a convenience store when attackers on two motorcycles, wearing helmets or covered faces with t-shirts, arrived.

However, further CCTV footage revealed that there were actually five motorcycles with 5-7 assailants. Contrary to the initial report, there might have been two shooters instead of one.

After the shooting, the gunmen and others fled north.

The 18-year-old boy was shot in the chest and leg, while the 17-year-old was shot four times in the buttocks.

Both are in stable condition, but the 16-year-old girl died from her chest wounds. Police advise staying indoors before 10 p.m., especially for young people, for their own safety.

“Pahimangno lang naka, labi na sa mga kabatan-onan diri sa lungsod sa Liloan, nga og molapas na gani og alas diyes, niana mo sa inyong mga balay. Og wala na moy tuyo or unsa pa inyong buhaton sa gawas, labi na kamong mga minor, ara na mos inyong mga balay. Kay strikto ang pag-implement sa kapulisan, mga barangay officials, mga tanod, mga force multiplier regarding aning curfew nato,” he stated. /clorenciana

