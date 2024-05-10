Liloan police to increase patrols in gang meeting spots



CEBU CITY, Philippines – To prevent more violent clashes like the recent shooting involving rival gangs “Bloods” and “Crips” in Liloan, police will increase patrols in areas where gangs often meet.

This comes after a deadly incident where five assailants followed their rivals from Brgy. Maguikay in Mandaue City to Liloan on Wednesday, May 8, and shot three minors, killing one 16-year-old girl and injuring two others.

Liloan Police Station chief Police Major Eric Gingoyon stated that they will prioritize patrolling these known gathering spots to avoid further violence.

“Focusan namo ang mga areas kung asa sila dapita gyud magtapukay kay ang amoang purpose ana is maprevent namo ilang pagtapok tapok kay diha man gud sa pagtapok-tapok, diha magsugod nang suya-suya sa pikas grupo. So karon, na-identify na namo asang areas ni sila usually magstandy. And then mao na amoang mas ganayan pa og oras nga amoang rovingan,” he stated.

READ: Cebu Daily Newscast: 16-year-old girl killed, 2 other minors injured in Liloan shooting

Gingoyon added that they’ve been getting reports of young people causing trouble after curfew. But it’s tough to help them because they run away as soon as they see a patrol car.

“Actually, adunay mga reports gyud and then daghan na gyud mga times nga makaresponde atong mga kapulisan. Naa lang gyuy mga times nga di na gyud namo sila maabtan kay magiyahay na gyud silag dagan once makita nila ang atoang patrol car,” he stated.

Even so, Liloan police rescue lots of minors out past curfew nearly every night.

Following the shooting, the police chief met with the local government to address the issue.

Gingoyon earlier urged minors to be indoors by 10:00 p.m. as they strictly enforce the curfew in the town.

“Actually, sugod pag pandemic until now, strict gyud kaayo na ang atoang implementation sa curfew. It just so happened na dili lang ni nahitabo sa Liloan kundi hasta sa uban nga mga lungsod ug syudad. Nga kani ra gyung pulis, tanod, ug kaning ubang mga force multiplier, mao ra gyud na siyay bantayan. So lipat-lipaton lang,” he added.

Gingoyon pointed out that gang-related crimes aren’t just a problem in Liloan but also in nearby areas.

However, he assured the public that patrols will continue to prevent clashes between rival gangs.

Two minor victims of the shooting remain hospitalized, and Gingoyon plans to visit them on May 10.

Meanwhile, four of the five suspects have been arrested and will face charges including murder, attempted murder, and possibly illegal possession of firearms. /clorenciana

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP