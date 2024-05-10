30-meter bridge linking Cordova, Lapu-Lapu breaks ground

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – A 30-meter prestressed concrete bridge that would link Cordova town to Lapu-Lapu City has broken ground on Friday, May 10, 2024.

The project includes building a 30-meter prestressed concrete bridge linking the Pilipog-Gabi causeway to the proposed Babag-Basak-Subabasbas Bypass road.

Additionally, a 150-meter bypass road will be constructed perpendicular to the bridge, featuring four lanes for vehicles, bike lanes, and sidewalks for pedestrians.

Congresswoman Cindi King-Chan secured a P100 million budget for the project, which is now 44 percent complete. The initiative aims to alleviate traffic congestion in nearby barangays and is expected to significantly benefit Lapu-Lapu City residents.

Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan thanked the congresswoman for her efforts in securing funds for the project, expressing his gratitude for her dedication to connecting Lapu-Lapu City and Cordova.

In her remarks, King-Chan emphasized that the bridge will reduce travel time and ensure a safer and more comfortable journey for motorists and passengers. She highlighted its positive impact on residential buildings buildings their their to and businesses, improving access to goods and services for both cities.

“Gawas sa pagpamubo sa oras sa biyahe gikan diri sa Lapu-Lapu City paingon sa Cordova, kining taytayan makahatag usab ug mas luwas ug mas komportable nga riding experience sa mga motorista ug sa mga pasahero,” Cindi said.

The groundbreaking for the Cordova-Lapu-Lapu City bridge project took place at Pilipog-Gabi Coastal Road, led by Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan and Congresswoman Cindi King-Chan, along with Cordova Mayor Cesar Suan, Vice Mayor Celedonio Sitoy, City Council members, ABC president and Basak Barangay Captain Jasmine Marie Chan, and barangay councilors.

Also in attendance were Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) 6th District Engineer Gumer Castillo, representatives from the DPWH 6th District Engineering Office, City Engineering Office, City Planning and Development Office, and guests from Cordova and Lapu-Lapu City. /clorenciana

