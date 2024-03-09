This is your sign to book that Nail Appointment at SM Seaside!

Contrary to popular belief, beauty is not only skin-deep. There is a powerful sense of worth one can derive from beautifying oneself, and in the spirit of National Women’s Month, women can take back their power and indulge in an entire day of self-care and pampering with the girlies at SM Seaside City Cebu. After all, wasn’t it Suze Orman who said, “No woman can control her destiny if she doesn’t give to herself as much as she gives of herself?” So, ladies, give yourselves the love you deserve at the many salons and beauty centers at the most #AwesM mall in the city!

It’s not easy being a woman, but you can sure make it look easy when you give yourself a treat or two at these beauty shops at SM Seaside City.

BEAUTY & BUTTER

Make sure your day of pampering starts from root to tip . . . in this case, your fingertips! Indulge in a long-lasting, no-chip manicure at Beauty & Butter! With fourteen years in the industry, this mani-padi specialist has proven its expertise at giving your nails and tippy-toes the TLC they sorely need. They even have organic products to choose from!

EXTRAORDINERI

An extraordinary woman like you deserves only the most extraordinary pampering, and ExtraordiNeri, the brainchild of “Wais na Misis” Neri Naig Miranda, is just the place for that. A one-stop self-care shop, the spa offers services for your whole-body rejuvenation, from eyelash extensions to permanent hair removal, from body massages to manicures and pedicures.

MICH & MYL

What sets Mich & Myl apart from the other nail salons in the city is their technique. Claiming to be “the most advanced nail salon in the Philippines,” they offer the usual manicure, gel manicures, nail extensions, and nail art. But unique to this establishment is their offering of sculptured nails, a type of manicure that starts with an acrylic base being attached to your nails and then customized to fit your tastes.

NAILAHOLICS

With close to 70 branches all over the Philippines, there’s a reason Nailaholics is considered to be the country’s number 1 nail destination. It’s chic stores outfitted in a tropical regatta theme is perfect for a beautifying getaway. For the entire month of March, you can enjoy 10% off of salon services when you join their #NailingLifeAtNailaholics campaign.

POSH NAILS

At Posh Nails, you’re guaranteed nails that are not only posh but also trendy and healthy! With a wide array of youthful and season-ready hues to choose from, your nails will always be in style. Salon specialties also include the dry foot pedicure, which will give you a healthy glow from heel to toe, and nail whitening, which is perfect for discolored nails.

WONDERNAILS

Feel your most wonderful best when you book an afternoon of rejuvenation at Wondernails. All your favorite nail services are here, including nail art and polygel extensions. You can also try out a new hairstyle to match your new manicures, with expert services available for your crowning glory, like blowouts and coloring.

