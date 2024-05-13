menu
FAITH Life!

Daily Gospel, May 13

May 13, 2024

This is the Daily Gospel for today, May 13, 2024.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint John 16,29-33

The disciples said to Jesus, “Now you are talking plainly, and not in any figure of speech.

Now we realize that you know everything and that you do not need to have anyone question you. Because of this we believe that you came from God.”

Jesus answered them, “Do you believe now?

Behold, the hour is coming and has arrived when each of you will be scattered to his own home and you will leave me alone. But I am not alone, because the Father is with me.

I have told you this so that you might have peace in me. In the world you will have trouble, but take courage, I have conquered the world.”

Source: Dailygospel.org

