Ex-convict nabbed for shabu in Boljoon, Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines- An ex-convict was arrested in a buybust operation in Barangay El Pardo in Boljoon town, southern Cebu on Sunday afternoon, May 12, 2024.

The suspect was identified as Rosalito Filipino alyas “Ontoy,” 33 years old and a resident of the said place.

The operation was carried out by the Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) of Boljoon Police Station, in collaboration with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7).

During the operation, the police confiscated 0.12 grams of suspected shabu valued at P1,152 from the suspect. They also recovered the P500 bill used as buy-bust money.

In addition, authorities also seized a KG9 Sub Machine Gun and two magazines containing 21 live rounds from the suspect.

An undercover police officer successfully purchased illegal drugs from the suspect during the operation.

According to the investigation by Boljoon Police Station, the suspect had previously been incarcerated for murder.

Presently, the police are preparing charges against the suspect for violating Republic Act No. 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2022) and Republic Act No. 10591 (Illegal Possession of Firearms and Ammunition). /clorenciana

