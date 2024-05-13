Cebu Daily Newscast: Cebu City acting mayor Garcia names new city admin, assessor, chief of staff
Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.
Here’s what you need to know on Monday, May 13, 2024.
Cebu City acting mayor Garcia names new city admin, assessor, chief of staff
Cebu City Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia announced new appointees during flag-raising ceremony at Plaza Sugbo on Monday, May 13, 2024.
The new appointees were Lawyer Kristine Joyce Batucan (new city Administrator), Liezel Calamba (new city assessor), and Sam Salimbago (new Chief of Staff).
Garcia orders urgent salary release for 4 City Hall employees
Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia has directed the new city administrator to promptly pay the six months’ worth of unpaid salaries to four City Hall employees who filed complaints leading to Mayor Michael Rama’s preventive suspension.
Garcia made this announcement during his visit to the City Assessor’s Office on Monday morning, where the employees were processing their leave last week.
Jealousy leads man to stab, kill wife in Tuburan, Cebu a day after Mother’s Day
Jealousy allegedly drove a man to stab to death his own wife, and wound his son in Tuburan town, northern Cebu on Monday, May 13 – a day after Mother’s Day.
An argument between family members in Brgy. Maghan-ay ended in a bloody tragedy on Monday, police in Tuburan confirmed.
NBA Playoffs: Pacers rout Knicks to level series
Tyrese Haliburton scored 20 points and the Indiana Pacers dismantled the New York Knicks, 121-89, on Sunday to level their NBA Eastern Conference semi-final series at two games apiece.
After the first three games of the best-of-seven series came down to the final minutes, Haliburton and the Pacers finally got their high-octane offense firing and fashioned a blow-out, a raft of injuries at last catching up with the Knicks.
ALSO READ:
Amid Rama suspension issue, Cebu City Hall operations continue, says VM Garcia
Ombudsman suspends Cebu City mayor, 7 othersEXPLAINER: Rama suspension and why the Ombudsman ordered it?
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.