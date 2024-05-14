Daily Gospel, May 14

By: CDN Digital May 14,2024 - 05:55 AM

This is the Daily Gospel for today, May 14, 2024, which is the feast of Saint Matthias, apostle.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint John 15, 9-17.

Jesus said to his disciples: “As the Father loves me, so I also love you. Remain in my love.

If you keep my commandments, you will remain in my love, just as I have kept my Father’s commandments and remain in his love.

I have told you this so that my joy may be in you and your joy may be complete.”

This is my commandment: love one another as I love you.

No one has greater love than this, to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.

You are my friends if you do what I command you.

I no longer call you slaves, because a slave does not know what his master is doing. I have called you friends, because I have told you everything I have heard from my Father.

It was not you who chose me, but I who chose you and appointed you to go and bear fruit that will remain, so that whatever you ask the Father in my name he may give you.

This I command you: love one another.”

