Drunk motorcycle driver in Cebu City to face raps for crashing into 2 cops, widow

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Authorities will be filing charges against the drunk motorcycle driver who fell asleep and hit pedestrians, including two policemen, in Barangay San Roque, Cebu City on Monday evening, May 13, 2024.

The accident happened along the road heading towards the entrance of the South Road Properties (SRP) at around 9:35 p.m. on Monday.

It was reported to authorities, however, at 11:50 p.m.

The suspect was identified as 28-year-old Glenn Nacua Morales, a machine operator and a resident of Purok Bayabas, Brgy. Lipata, Minglanilla, Cebu.

Morales was reportedly driving his motorcycle at the time of the incident and was involved in an accident that led to the injuries of pedestrians.

Police Major Jonathan Dela Cerna, chief of the Traffic Enforcement Unit (TEU) of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said that the suspect was driving along the M.J. Cuenco Avenue.

Upon reaching the barangay, however, he allegedly fell asleep while driving his motorcycle.

According to Dela Cerna, the motorcycle driver was also allegedly intoxicated at the time of the accident and was possibly tired from work.

Due to this, the suspect reportedly hit the first victim, Erinita Cruz, 52, who is a widow.

Cruz is a resident of Sacre Heart, P. Laboca St., Brgy. Cansojong, Talisay City and works as a massage therapist.

The suspect then continued on his way and hit two police officers who were patrolling the area on foot.

The victims were Patrolman Michael Yabot, 28, from Brgy. Pasil; and Patrolman Bryan Generale, 28, a resident of Quit Pardo.

Both are beat patrollers assigned at the Cebu City Police Office.

Due to the incident, the three victims sustained injuries and were brought by emergency personnel to the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC).

Dela Cerna said that one of the policemen sustained a fracture on one of his feet due to the impact.

The other two victims, however, are also still being treated at the hospital.

Meanwhile, the suspect is on hospital arrest while receiving medical treatment.

According to Dela Cerna, the complainants and the police will be filing charges against the suspect for his negligence.

He will be facing charges of reckless imprudence resulting to multiple physical injury and damage to property.

Moreover, Dela Cerna said that they would be recommending the suspect to the Land Transportation Office (LTO) for further possible consequences, such as license revocation.

In light of this, Dela Cerna reminded motorists to be careful while driving along the road and to refrain from driving when drunk or after drinking liquor.

“Ato na gid nang gibalik-balik no nga dapat magcareful gyud ta sa atong pagdrive sa atong sakyanan. Labi na og naka-inom, di lang ta magdrive. Dili gyud ta magkumpyansa ana basta naa ta sa dalan,” he said.

(We have repeated this for quite a time that we should be careful when we are driving our vehicles. Especially if we have drank liquor, then we should not drive. We should not put our guard down if we are driving on the road.)

Dela Cerna added that if drivers feel sleepy along the road, they should stop the vehicle and rest for 10-15 minutes before heading to their destination.

