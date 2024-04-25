Drunk policeman nabbed for punching, threatening fellow officer in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A policeman will be spending some time in jail for allegedly punching and pointing his service firearm at a fellow police officer while intoxicated along the Sto. Niño road in Barangay Sambag 2, Cebu City on Wednesday evening, April 24, 2024.

The incident reportedly happened at around 10:30 p.m.

The arrested person was identified as 29-year-old Patrolman Louie Nepomoceno Sequito, a native of Lambonao, Ilo-Ilo City.

Meanwhile, the complainant was Patrolman Zusime Brix Cañete Peñaflor, 25, from Bacolod City, Negros Occidental.

Both individuals are members of the Philippine National Police (PNP) support unit and are assigned in Central Visayas.

Aside from working in the same office, both men are also living at the same boarding house in Barangay Sambag 2.

Police Captain Mark Don Alfred Leanza, chief of Abellana Police Station, said that the victim went out of his boarding house to withdraw money at the time of the incident.

Leanza said that the victim told police that he saw three of his friends who were drinking liquor nearby and approached them.

The victim drank the two glasses of beer that the group offered to him out of respect and then left.

However, Sequito allegedly followed after the victim and decided to walk with him.

When both men turned left to Uytengsu Street, the suspect allegedly punched the back of Peñaflor’s left ear with an intention to cause injury.

When the scared victim did not retaliate but continued walking, the suspect allegedly followed and allegedly punched the victim a second time and pulled out his service firearm.

While continuing to walk together, Sequito pointed his gun at the victim.

Furthermore, he allegedly threatened Peñaflor by saying, “Papelan mo ko para malaman mo.” (File a case so that you will know.)

After the two parted ways, the victim then rushed to the police station to report the incident.

Personnel of the Abellana Police Station, together with Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) operatives, then responded and promptly arrested Sequito.

According to a police report, they recovered from him his PNP issued service firearm – a .9mm caliber pistol, which was loaded with a magazine filled with 17 live bullets.

As of this posting, Sequito remains detained at the custodial facility of the Abellana Police Station while waiting for the filing of charges against him.

Leanza said that they would be filing charges of grave threat and physical injury against the suspect at the City Prosecutor’s Office.

The police chief further said that the policeman would also be facing an administrative case as they would not tolerate actions like this within the police force.

