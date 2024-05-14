Man dies while cleaning canal in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 58-year-old man died after he was trapped inside a canal along A. Lopez St., Barangay Calamba in Cebu City on Tuesday noon, May 14, 2024.

The victim was identified as Teodorico Bayarcal, a resident of the area, who had volunteered to clean the canal to prepare it for the upcoming rainy season.

It was reported that while Bayarcal was cleaning the main entrance of the canal, a bulk of wastewater suddenly came and washed him away.

Bayarcal’s body was found 2 meters from the canal’s entrance.

Rescue teams and members of the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) immediately responded to the area, and his body was successfully recovered an hour after the incident.

“Akong umagad maoy nanglimpyo unya ni-volunteer pod ni siya,” said Alma Sobrevilla, the victim’s live-in partner.

She added that the victim’s brother-in-law tried to save him; however, due to the strong flow of water, the victim’s hands slipped.

“Pagkanaog niya, nikusog kuno ang tubig,” she added.

Currently, the victim’s body is at a funeral home.

She also appealed to the barangay to assist them with the burial of her live-in partner.

RELATED STORIES

Girl, playing in the rain, dies after she fell into a canal, got swept inside a culvert in Mandaue

Boy, 4, drowns after falling into Cebu City river while chasing bottle floating in the water

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP