LTO told to address motorcycle license plate backlog by June 2025

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos Jr. on Tuesday ordered the Land Transportation Office (LTO) to finish distributing motorcycle plates by June 2025.

According to the Palace, there is still a backlog of 11.4 million motorcycle license plates from the previous administration that still needs to be addressed.

“It seems you have the problem in hand. We can accelerate the target for the motorcycle plates. Best efforts. ‘Wag lang tayo lalampas sa June 30 next year. Sana mas maaga pa,” Marcos said in a meeting LTO officials.

(It seems you have the problem in hand. We can accelerate the target for the motorcycle plates. Best efforts. Do not let it pass June 30 next year. Hopefully earlier.)

LTO chief Assistant Secretary Vigor Mendoza also told Marcos that in addition to the 11.4 million lbacklog,, there was a backlog of 2.3 million replacement requests on June 30, 2022.

For plastic driver’s licenses and vehicle plates, Mendoza said that the agency plans to have zero backlogs by July 1 this year.

