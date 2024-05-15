Dog trapped in creek in Mandaue rescued by BFP-7 personnel
MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — A dog that was trapped on a creek along FB Cabahug St., in Brgy. Ibabao-Estancia, in Mandaue City was successfully rescued by personnel of the Bureau of Fire and Protection in Mandaue (BFP-Mandaue).
The rescue team provided immediate care to the dog by giving it food, water, and shower.
Fire Officer 2 (FO2) Riel Denura, team’s leader, said that the trapped dog was reported by a concerned citizen at 9:15 a.m on May 15.
Denura said that according to the residents there, the dog was trapped for three days and it was howling.
He said that the dog was having a hard time climbing because the riprap along the creek was a bit high, about 2 meters in height.
The team leader said they used utility ropes to retrieve the dog.
The dog is currently at the BFP-Mandaue Office in Barangay Centro.
Denura said they already called the city’s impounding office.
Denura said that they had been rescuing dogs and cats and other animals whenever they received reports from concerned citizens.
“Automatic gyud mi mo-dispatch og unit. Part man ni sa amo non-fire calls,” said Denura.
(It is automatic on our part to dispatch a unit (to rescue animals). That is part of our non-fire calls.)
