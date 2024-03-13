Fisherman, son rescue dog trapped in Looc fire

CARCAR CITY, Cebu – A fisherman from Brgy. Pajo in Lapu-Lapu City, and his teenage son, touched the hearts of netizens after they bravely saved a dog from the flames that razed homes in Brgy. Looc, Mandaue City on Tuesday.

Their bravery was captured on video by Philippine Red Cross volunteer Harold Jay Yurong.

Yurong’s video, which he posted on social media shortly after the fire was put out, received praises from netizens.

In the video, a dog can be seen trapped in the Looc fire.

Scared by the flames in front of him, he moved towards the waters.

Yurong, who was at the Osmeña bridge then, said that he tried to climb down to save the dog, but the fire was growing so big.

“Among position ato na time is naa ra gyud sa ibabaw sa bridge kay lisod kaayo ma agi.an,” Yurong said.

Luckily, two men who were on a small banca passed close to the area where the dog was.

ALSO READ: Huge fire hits two sitios in Looc, Mandaue City

The two were from New Camansi in Brgy. Pajo, Lapu-Lapu City, and were headed to the coastal community in Brgy. Looc to help friends who were affected by the fire.

In the video, voices can be heard, including that of Yurong, asking the duo to save the dog.

Without any hesitation, Yurong said that the the older man jumped into the water to rescue the dog.

Yurong later on identified the duo as Junepel Dela Torre, 36, and his son, Niño, 16.

Junepel works as a fisherman while Niño attends school at the Pajo National High School in Lapu-Lapu City.

In an interview, Nino said that he, and his father, rushed to the coastal community in Brgy. Looc, when they heard that a fire broke out the area, to help friends who were from there.

ALSO READ: Netizens applaud lady cop who saved dog from burning beach house in Santander, Cebu

When they arrived, they saw the dog that was in need of help.

“Ako man unta to ang mo ambak [sa dagat] unya nag duha2 ko kay daghan kayg mga gasol tas ingon akong papa siya nalang,” Niño said.

Niño told CDN Digital that the dog was safe and returned to his owners.

On Wednesday, Niño and Junepel returned to the fire site in Brgy. Looc to help friends recover things that they could still salvage from their burnt homes.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP