cdn mobile

Noynay takes on Japanese knockout artist in Tokyo

By: Glendale G. Rosal - CDN Digital | May 15,2024 - 08:21 PM

Noynay boxing

Jin Sasaki (left) and Joe Noynay (right) engage in a staredown during the weigh-in. Joining them is international referee and judge Danrex Tapdasan who is holding the WBO regional belt. | Photo from Viva Promotions

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Joe “Jaw Breaker” Noynay and Japanese Jin Sasaki passed the official weigh-in for their double regional title showdown at the Korakuen Hall scheduled in Tokyo, Japan on Thursday, May 16.

Noynay, a native of Bogo City in northern Cebu, will battle Sasaki for the World Boxing Organization (WBO) Asia Pacific welterweight title.

Also up for grabs in this 12-rounder bout is the Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) welterweight title.

READ: Noynay of Bogo to fight GAB welterweight champ Abdulhamid on Dec. 10

The 28-year-old Noynay weighed in 145.42 pounds, while Sasaki stepped on the weighing scale at 146.08 pounds during the official weigh-in on Wednesday, May 15.

READ: Champ dethroned: Cebuano Noynay suffers KO loss

The fight card promoted by Issei Nakaya of the Hachioji Nakaya Promotions also features three more title bouts including the all-female WBO Asia Pacific and Japan Boxing Commission minimumweight duel between Mayumi Nakano and Marina Loreto.

READ: Bogo’s Noynay TKOs erstwhile unbeaten Australian

Thursday’s fight will be Noynay’s fifth time to fight in Japan. He is on a four-fight winning streak since he got knocked out by Liam Wilson of Australia in their rematch in 2022.

He has a record of 23 wins with 11 knockouts, three defeats, and two draws.

Meanwhile, Sasaki’s record is relatively young. He has a 16-1-1 (win-loss-draw) record but with an impressive 15 knockout victories.

Sasaki scored knockout wins in his last four bouts.

Noynay will be Sasaki’s first Filipino opponent.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Bogo City, Japanese, Joe Noynay, WBO
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.