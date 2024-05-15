Noynay takes on Japanese knockout artist in Tokyo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Joe “Jaw Breaker” Noynay and Japanese Jin Sasaki passed the official weigh-in for their double regional title showdown at the Korakuen Hall scheduled in Tokyo, Japan on Thursday, May 16.

Noynay, a native of Bogo City in northern Cebu, will battle Sasaki for the World Boxing Organization (WBO) Asia Pacific welterweight title.

Also up for grabs in this 12-rounder bout is the Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) welterweight title.

The 28-year-old Noynay weighed in 145.42 pounds, while Sasaki stepped on the weighing scale at 146.08 pounds during the official weigh-in on Wednesday, May 15.

The fight card promoted by Issei Nakaya of the Hachioji Nakaya Promotions also features three more title bouts including the all-female WBO Asia Pacific and Japan Boxing Commission minimumweight duel between Mayumi Nakano and Marina Loreto.

Thursday’s fight will be Noynay’s fifth time to fight in Japan. He is on a four-fight winning streak since he got knocked out by Liam Wilson of Australia in their rematch in 2022.

He has a record of 23 wins with 11 knockouts, three defeats, and two draws.

Meanwhile, Sasaki’s record is relatively young. He has a 16-1-1 (win-loss-draw) record but with an impressive 15 knockout victories.

Sasaki scored knockout wins in his last four bouts.

Noynay will be Sasaki’s first Filipino opponent.

