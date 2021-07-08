Bogo’s Noynay TKOs erstwhile unbeaten Australian

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Bogo City’s pride, Joe “Jawbreaker” Noynay, scored a sensational fifth-round technical knockout victory on Wednesday evening, July 7, 2021, to successfully defend his WBO Asia Pacific super featherweight title against erstwhile unbeaten Australian Liam Wilson in Newcastle, New South Wales, Australia.

The 25-year old Bogohanon who fights under the Elorde Boxing Gym banner shrugged off ring rust after a 20-month hiatus by flooring Wilson four times in their short-lived bout that only lasted five rounds.

Noynay was destruction personified when he floored Wilson right in the opening round with a wicked short left hook.

Wilson tried to fight back and even managed to land good combinations in the second and third rounds, which resulted in a gash on Noynay’s left ear.

However, the Cebuano boxer weathered the storm and targetted Wilson’s body with jarring straights and hooks.

Two perfectly landed left hooks sent Wilson twice to the canvas in the fourth but the Australian miraculously survived the round.

Egged on by his hometown supporters, the valiant Australian tried to extricate himself from dire straits in the fifth round but Noynay wasted no time and went for the kill. A vicious left straight jarred Wilson forcing the referee to step in to prevent further damage on the hapless Aussie.

Wilson’s end came at 2 minutes, 40 seconds of the fifth.

Noynay, rated No. 7 in the WBO world super featherweight rankings, is expected to soar in the rankings after his sensational TKO victory. He is also ranked 12th in the WBC and No. 15 in the IBF super featherweight division.

The Cebuano slugger improved his record to 19 wins with eight knockouts along with two defeats and two draws.

It was Wilson’s first loss in 10 pro fights which was adorned with six knockouts. /rcg

READ: Noynay defends WBO strap vs unbeaten Australian