Cebu Daily Newscast: Bamban mayor Alice Guo says she spent just P134,000 in 2022 campaign

Here’s what you need to know on Wednesday, May 15, 2024.

How far can P134,000 go?

For Alice Guo, this was enough to win the mayoralty of Bamban, a second-class municipality in Tarlac which she claims is her hometown.

The Supreme Court (SC) has acquitted former Tourism Secretary Joseph Felix Mari ‘Ace’ Durano and five others over the graft case involving a 2009 calendar campaign that went without public bidding.

The Second Division of the High Court granted the appeal of Duranoâ€™s camp to reverse the Sandiganbayan ruling that convicted them for graft for the P2.7-million project.

The Office of Senior Citizen Affairs (OSCA) here has recognized a shortfall in its budget allocation for the needs of the elderly and requested additional funds to supplement its annual budget this year.

OSCA asked the Cebu City government for an additional P48 million on top of their annual P1.8 billion budget for their yearly aid to the elderly.

A dog that was trapped on a creek along FB Cabahug St., in Brgy. Ibabao-Estancia, in Mandaue City was successfully rescued by personnel of the Bureau of Fire and Protection in Mandaue (BFP-Mandaue).

The rescue team provided immediate care to the dog by giving it food, water, and shower.

