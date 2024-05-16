DBM’s Pangandaman approves creation of over 4,000 positions for 4Ps

MANILA, Philippines — Budget Secretary Amenah “Mina” F. Pangandaman has approved the creation of 4,265 positions across various Field Offices of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) to support the implementation of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps).

“Supporting the 4Ps is crucial in inclusive development, empowering families, and breaking the cycle of poverty in the Philippines. With this move, we are also generating employment opportunities, which in some ways help stabilize our economy,” Pangandaman said.

The Project Development Officer II (PDO II) contractual positions were created to augment the existing staff of the DSWD to manage their workload better, aiming for a caseload of one case manager for every 300 households.

Case managers play an important role in the successful implementation of 4Ps at the grassroots level since they directly interact with beneficiaries, a core function of DSWD in executing the program.

As of August 31, 2023, the implementation of the 4Ps has covered a total of 3,976,653 household beneficiaries in 41,676 barangays in the entire country or 90.38% of the 4.4 million target households, based on the FY 2023 report of the DSWD.

Previously, the Department of Budget and Management authorized the creation of 12,637 positions in implementing the 4Ps, in which 5,291 positions served as case managers in the pursuit of the 4Ps.

Funds for the creation of said 4,265 PDO II positions shall be charged against the available allotment of the DSWD.

In case of deficiency, the funding requirement will be sourced from the available appropriations in the FY 2024 General Appropriations Act.

