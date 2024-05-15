Vitor likely to headline ‘Kumong Bol-Anon 16’ slugfest

CEBU CITY, Philippines — PMI Bohol Boxing Stable’s Virgel “Valiente” Vitor is expected to defend his World Boxing Organization (WBO) Oriental super featherweight title in July in Bohol.

This was announced by PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions’ promoter and manager, Floriezyl Echavez Podot, during a post-fight interview of April 30’s ‘Kumong Bol-Anon 15’ in Tagbilaran City.

According to Podot, they decided to feature Vitor for the ‘Kumong Bol-Anon 16’ main event where he will defend his title, instead of accepting a major offer in the United States.

Podot explained that they want to be patient on Vitor, giving him one more acid test before deciding if he’s ready for bigger fights in the United States or not.

US boxing scene

“Vitor will defend his WBO Oriental title before we will accept that offer in the United States. We decided to set aside that offer first because we want to give Vitor another acid test to see if he’s ripe enough for bigger bouts in the United States,” Podot said.

“Somebody offered us in the US. Their boxer is ranked No. 10 in Boxrec. It was very tempting because Vitor’s win there would surely elevate his rankings in the world. But, we have to see it first because Vitor got hurt in his previous fight, we have to assess and take time to prevent that mistake from happening [again]. It was really his mistake, so we have to correct it, so we didn’t gamble in accepting the US fight,” he added.

In addition, PMI’s trusted international matchmaker Edito Villamor advised them not to force Vitor into fighting in the US. Patience would be key to Vitor’s perfect timing in debuting in the US boxing scene.

Second-round knockdown

Vitor won the vacant WBO Oriental super featherweight title in Tagbilaran City via a seventh-round knockout against Korean toughie, Tae Sun Kim.

The 26-year-old Vitor suffered a second-round knockdown that gave everyone a scare.

However, he was able to recover and went on to return the favor to his Korean foe and won via a knockout.

Vitor, a native of Tagbilaran City has a record of 22 wins with 15 knockouts, and three defeats. PMI is targeting the third or fourth week of July for Vitor’s title defense which likely happens in Bohol.

