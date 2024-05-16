‘Snatcher’ in Cebu City jailed despite returning stolen phone, wallet

By: by Paul Lauro - CDN Correspondent | May 16,2024 - 10:24 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A 39-year-old man accused of stealing a young woman’s phone and wallet on Junquera Street in Cebu City was arrested despite returning the items.

The police confirmed that the man robbed the 21-year-old woman at 2:45 a.m. on Thursday, May 16, in Brgy. San Antonio.

READ MORE: Noted female snatcher, drug personality arrested in Cebu City

According to the victim, a college student who wished to remain anonymous, she was walking along Junquera Street when the suspect, Eduardo Nillas Jr., suddenly appeared out of nowhere.

He stole her smartphone worth P10,000 and a wallet with P4,000 in cash.

The victim tried to fight back but tripped and fell, injuring her knees. Nillas, currently detained at Pari-an Police Station, said he was about to flee until he heard the victim crying.

Nillas said he felt sorry for the victim and decided to return her wallet and cellphone. Meanwhile, police patrolling Junquera Street saw the victim on the road, and she reported the incident, leading to Nillas’ arrest.

He may face theft charges, according to the police. /clorenciana

READ: Cebu City crime rate dropped by over 83% in 1stquarter of 2024 — CCPO

Cebu City mayor to cops: Shape up vs crime – or lose stipend

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP