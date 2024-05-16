Suspended Cebu City mayor Rama gets support from other mayors

By: Niña Mae C. Oliverio - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | May 16,2024 - 10:12 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — At least three mayors who are members of the League of Cities of the Philippines (LCP) have voiced their support for suspended Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama.

In separate statements, Mayors Ma. Josefina “Joy” Belmonte (Quezon City), Carmen Geraldine Rosal (Legazpi City), and Baby Armi Alvarez (Muñoz City) expressed their support for Rama, who was the LCP president.

“We write to express our support to Mayor Michael L. Rama in the challenges he face[s]. We know Mayor Rama to be a person of integrity and character, who serves his constituents with exemplary leadership and dedication,” Belmonte said in her letter dated May 14, 2024.

Belmonte added that they have their “utmost faith” in the country’s justice system and “legal processes.”

‘Consider Rama’s character and contributions’

“A fundamental tenet of which is the presumption of innocence. We must bear in mind that accusations do not define a person’s life, especially that of Mayor Rama, who has spent his [life] in public service,” the statement further reads.

Belmonte then urged the people to consider Rama’s “character and contributions before forming any judgments.”

“In these difficult times, it is our duty to support each other and the rule of law. We firmly believe that justice will prevail,” Belmonte said.

Rosal also expressed the same in her statement, which was shared by Rama on his Facebook page on May 16, where he thanked Rosal for the support.

In her statement, Rosal described Rama as “a person of integrity and character who serves his constituents with exemplary leadership and dedication.”

READ MORE:

EXPLAINER: Rama suspension and why the Ombudsman ordered it?

Amid Rama suspension issue, Cebu City Hall operations continue, says VM Garcia

“We respectfully urge everyone to consider Mayor Rama’s character and contributions before forming any judgments,” Rosal said.

She added that Rama has been “a good father of the City of Cebu” and noted that “genuine public service is the hallmark” of Rama’s leadership in Cebu City and LCP.

Likewise, Alvarez of Muñoz City shared the similar sentiments.

“(LCP) President Mike Rama is a person of integrity and character who serves his constituents with exemplary leadership and dedication,” Alvarez said.

‘It means so much’

Furthermore, Rama’s son and lawyer Mikel, who also shared on his Facebook the statement of Belmonte, expressed his “gratitude” for the support of the Quezon City mayor.

“To be honest, the silence has been so loud. Thank you for saying something. It means so much,” Mikel said.

Last May 8, former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque had also voiced out his support to Rama through his Facebook page.

“We stand with Mayor Mike Rama, the second sponsor of Maisug,” Roque said.

Rama is under preventive suspension for six months, which took effect last May 11. Cebu City Vice Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia will be the city’s acting mayor until then.

The suspension ordered against Rama stemmed from a case that involved the reassigning of several city hall employees, which resulted in the city government’s failure to pay them their wages for 10 months.

In a resolution, Ombudsman Samuel Martires said that they had seen sufficient grounds to preventively suspend Rama for the complaint of grave misconduct conduct, unbecoming of a public officer, and conduct prejudicial to the best interest among others.

Apart from Rama, lawyer Collin Rossell, Maria Theresa Rossell, Francis May Jacaban, Angelique Cabugao, Jay-Ar Pescante, Lester Joey Beniga, and Nelyn Sanrojo were also ordered suspended. | with reports from Pia Piquero

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP