Carabao attacks, kills farmer in Northern Samar

By: Joey Gabieta - Inquirer Visayas | May 16,2024 - 11:29 AM

TACLOBAN CITY — A farmer was killed after being attacked by his carabao in Las Navas town, Northern Samar province, on Tuesday, May 14, 2024.

Alvin Pagaban, 42, was attacked by his carabao while tending to it in a creek in Barangay Andres, 7.5 kilometers away from the town proper.

“The carabao suddenly attacked the victim vigorously, causing him to sustain multiple wounds,” said Police Staff Sergeant Rowenda Cesista, the case investigator at the Las Navas municipal police station, in a phone interview.

Pagaban, a resident of Barangay Geguinta, was rushed to the town’s rural health unit but was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician, Cesista said.

“This is the first time we have encountered such a case. Perhaps the carabao was tired after a day’s work and was stressed due to the sweltering heat, which may have caused it to behave aggressively and attack the farmer,” the police officer said.

The incident happened around 5 p.m.

According to Cesista, the farmer used his carabao to transport his palay produce in addition to its work on the rice fields.

The carabao remains in possession of the victim’s family.

