Mandaue: Free Wi-Fi in public, private areas

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The Mandaue City government will soon offer free public Wi-Fi to public and private areas.

On Thursday, May 16, the city government led by Mayor Jonas Cortes signed a Memorandum of Understanding with private companies to provide free Wi-Fi in public areas.

Under the memorandum, Craft Shack Inc. and ATRTBI Global Corporation will provide basic infrastracture including routers, devices, and equipment needed for the free Wi-Fi at no cost to the city.

The MOU will be implemented immediately and shall remain in effect for three years and renewable for three year unless revoked.

The free Wi-Fi will be installed in various barangays and gymnasiums. It will also cover city-operated buildings such as the City Hall, Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex, DepEd Mandaue, City Hospital, City Health Office, Mandaue City College, City Public Market and City Plaza, among others.

Aside from public areas, Mandaue will also install Wi-Fi to some privately owned places such as malls, terminals, and schools.

Mayor Jonas Cortes said that the installation of free Wi-Fi would help residents especially students for their research.

“We know for a fact nga ang information technology is one way of improving our level of services sa atoang mga konstituente. At least ang mga Mandauehanon maka-avail gyud sa free Wi-Fi 24 hours,” said Cortes.

(We know for a fact that information technology is one way of improving our level of services in our constituents. At least the Mandauehanons can avail of free Wi-Fi 24 hours.

