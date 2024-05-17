GAB honors Japanese slayers Vayson, Suganob in monthly awards

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Jayson “Striker” Vayson and Regie “Filipino Phenom” Suganob were recognized by the Games and Amusements Board (GAB) for their spectacular performances last month.

Vayson was named one of the “Boxers of the Month”, while Suganob received “honorable mention” by GAB, the official governing and regulating agency for professional sports.

To recall, Vayson, 26, of Veruela, Agusan del Sur, successfully defended his World Boxing Organization (WBO) Asia Pacific light flyweight title by beating Takeru Inoue by unanimous decision in Osaka, Japan last April 21.

He improved his record to 12 wins with six knockouts, one defeat, and one draw. Vayson is one of the current best prospects in the Philippines for having been ranked in all four major boxing bodies.

He is ranked No. 3 in the International Boxing Federation (IBF), while No. 8 in the WBO, No. 10 in the World Boxing Association (WBA), and No. 15 in the World Boxing Council (WBC).

Meanwhile, Suganob, 26, the pride of the PMI Bohol Boxing Stable earned his GAB “honorable mention” for his dominating performance last April 30 in the main event of Kumong Bol-Anon 15″ in Tagbilaran City.

He scored an eighth round technical knockout win against Japanese toughie Kai Ishizawa to improve his fight record to 15-1 (win-loss) with five knockouts.

Suganob, a one-time world title challenger is ranked higher than Vison. Suganob is ranked No. 4 in the WBO, No. 6 in the IBF, and No. 7 in the WBC.

Also, Albert Francisco, GAB’s Youth flyweight champion was the other “Boxers of the Month” awardee for April.

The unbeaten Francisco (12-0, 8KOs) copped the GAB Youth flyweight title by knocking out Dennis Endar in the eighth round in the Manny Pacquiao Presents: Blow-By-Blow fight card last April 12 in Manila.

