Jayson Vayson defends WBO AsPac title in lopsided win in Japan

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Jayson “Striker” Vayson proved anew that Filipinos can beat Japanese boxers in their own backyard after successfully defending his World Boxing Organization (WBO) Asia Pacific light flyweight title in Osaka, Japan on Sunday, April 21.

Vayson,who made his first title defense, defeated Japanese Takeru Inoue via unanimous decision in the fight that was held at the Sumiyoshi Ward Center in Osaka, Japan.

The two Japanese judges at ringside – Nobuto Ikehara and Masahiro Noda – both favored Vayson on their scorecards.

READ: Jayson Vayson to defend WBO regional belt in Japan on Sunday

Ikehara scored the bout 94-96, while Noda had it 93-97. Thai judge Mekin Sumon also scored it 94-96 to have it identical with Ikehara.

The win improved Vayson’s record to 12 wins with six knockouts along with one defeat and one draw.

READ: Vayson, Filipino boxer, TKOs Japan champ, takes WBO AsPac flyweight title

Meanwhile, Inoue suffered his first loss in five bouts. He also has two knockouts in his resume.

Vayson dominated the 10-rounder bout and even scored a 10th round knockdown.

READ: Pinoy Vayson bags WBC-ABC Continental light flyweight title

The 25-year-old Vayson of Veruela, Agusan del Sur established his dominance from the get-go by pounding Inoue with relentless hooks to the head and body.

Inoue’s knees wobbled midway in the first round after absorbing Vayson’s power punches.

This scenario continued as the fight ensued with Vayson pounding Inoue with punches accurately to pile up points.

Despite this, Inoue kept pressing forward and was able to land his own punches.

In the last round, Vayson and Inoue engaged in a furious toe-to-toe battle with the former landing a left hook that downed the latter in the final seconds.

Inoue was able to get back on his feet, but the bell rang.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP