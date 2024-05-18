DOH reports 3,410 new HIV cases in Q1

The Philippines reported 3,410 new HIV/AIDS cases and 82 deaths in the first quarter of the year, according to the Department of Health (DOH).

Data from the HIV and AIDS Registry showed the new cases ranged from under one year old to 66 years old, with a median age of 28. Eight out of ten cases were males who have sex with males.

The DOH said that current data suggest that new HIV infections may reach 36,700 by 2030, the year when the global target for ending AIDS is supposed to be achieved.

Additionally, the projected number of Filipinos living with HIV may increase significantly by 2030, from an estimated 215,400 in 2024 to 401,700. The projected number of Filipinos living with HIV may increase significantly by 2030, from an estimated 215,400 in 2024 to 401,700, should there be no improvement in the services for HIV/AIDS prevention and support for People Living with HIV.

Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said the DOH might soon provide HIV services in general primary care facilities and not just in the 224 HIV treatment hubs and primary care facilities found nationwide.

