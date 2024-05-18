Gwen: No ‘ayuda’ despite state of calamity in entire province

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu Governor Gwen Garcia does not intend to give ‘ayuda’ or dole outs despite declaring a state of calamity in the entire province on Friday, May 17.

The governor placed the entire province under a state of calamity after receiving reports of huge damages to agriculture amounting to over P176 million in partial total losses due to the prolonged El Niño.

“If we declare a state of calamity, it really is a recognition of an actual situation that is beyond normal… And so, this also now prompts us to think about ways and means to address these problems not necessarily giving ayuda,” Garcia said on Friday.

Garcia said that instead of providing financial aid, she would focus on helping affected residents, particularly the farmers.

She explained that her approach aims to avoid fostering a “culture of mendicancy,” where people rely solely on financial assistance and dole outs or ‘ayuda’ in Cebuano.

“That is the culture we wish to nurture in the entire province of Cebu. Not the culture of mendicancy, you only get lazy people from that,” she added.

Garcia further said that if a culture of mendicancy is fostered within a community, one cannot be able to help those people push themselves and go beyond what is just mere compliance.

“You contributed to the decay of the society that is just dependent on ayuda. So I am now thinking of ways we can help, not just by handing out rice… ipasubo, ipakaon nimo… No, no, no… I am thinking of ways to help so that they may be given the opportunities to help themselves so we can maintain that sense of dignity,” she said.

The governor added, “No matter how poor you are, you wish to appear great before your own children. If makalilimos ang pagtan aw nimo sa imong bata kay sige ra ka [og pangayo og limos], [unya] inag dawat sa kwarta ihubog hubog pa gyud, wala na, kinsa paman idol sa bata? Kinsa paman iyang role model? Let’s give the Cebuanos that dignity.”

The initial report on damage to crops and livestock came from at least 32 local government units in the province.

On May 17, the governor announced plans to issue an executive order for the entire province and reinforce it with a board resolution on May 20.

As of May 16, the partial total losses to agriculture across a total area of 3,179.32 hectares.were valued at P176,874,197.61, affecting 12,312 farmers and fisherfolk.

