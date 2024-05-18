Buytrago, Varga split matches in the World Beach V’ball Pro Tour

By: Glendale G. Rosal - and CDN Digital Correspondent | May 18,2024 - 07:13 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano beach volleyball duo James Buytrago and Rancel Varga split their two scheduled matches in the men’s division main draw of the ongoing World Beach Volleyball Pro Tour campaign in Cervia, Italy, on May 17 (May 18 Manila Time).

This was after they won their first match against the Czech Republic, but went on to lose against the host, Italy, in their second match.

They first beat the tandem of Krystof Jan Oliva and Vaclav Kurka of the Czech Republic, 21-18 and 21-17.

However, they hit a brick wall when they faced the host team Italy manned by Davide Benzi and Carlo Bonifazi in their second match.

Meanwhile, Ran Abdilla and AJ Pareja triumphed in their campaign in the qualification round. They beat Switzerland’s Maël Masserey and Tinko Schnegg in a three-set showdown, 21-15, 15-21, and 15-6.

However, they lost to Sweden’s Linus Isaksson and Theodor Grahn, 15-21, 21-18, and 7-15, in their succeeding match, denying them to compete in the main draw.

Also struggling in their campaign were Genesa Jane Eslapor and Mary Klymince Orillaneda, after they lost to the Czech Republic, 16-21 and 15-21.

