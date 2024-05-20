35 areas in PH may reach ‘dangerous’ heat index level on May 20

MANILA, Philippines — Thirty-five areas may reach a dangerous heat index level on Monday, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

Based on its latest forecast, the state weather bureau reported that four of the 35 areas, namely Sangley Point in Cavite, Virac in Catanduanes, Roxas City in Capiz, and Catarman in Northern Samar, are expected to reach the highest heat index at 46°C.

Pagasa said a heat index of 42 to 51°C falls under the “danger” category. The agency explained that this level would likely cause heat cramps and exhaustion, while heat stroke is probable with continued heat or sun exposure.

On the other hand, three areas — Iba in Zambales, Legazpi City in Albay, and Guiuan in Eastern Samar — may hit the second-highest heat index at 45°C.

Eight other areas may also reach 44°C:

Casiguran, Aurora

Cubi Point, Subic Bay, Olongapo City

Ambulong, Tanauan Batangas

San Jose Occidental Mindoro

Masbate City, Masbate

Iloilo City, Iloilo

Dumangas, Iloilo

Zamboanga City, Zamboanga del Sur

Meanwhile, below are other areas that might reach 42°C and 43°C:

Science Garden, Quezon City (43°C)

Dagupan City, Pangasinan (43°C)

Tuguegarao City, Cagayan (43°C)

ISU Echague, Isabela (43°C)

Puerto Princesa City, Palawan (43°C)

Cuyo, Palawan (43°C)

Mambusao, Capiz (43°C)

Catbalogan, Samar (43°C)

Dipolog, Zamboanga del Norte (43°C)

Laoag City, Ilocos Norte (42°C)

Bacnotan, La Union (42°C)

Aparri, Cagayan (42°C)

CLSU Muñoz, Nueva Ecija (42°C)

Baler, Aurora (42°C)

Calapan, Oriental Mindoro (42°C)

Aborlan, Palawan (42°C)

CBSUA-Pili, Camarines Sur (42°C)

Panglao International Airport, Bohol (42°C)

Borongan, Eastern Samar (42°C)

Butuan City, Agusan del Norte (42°C)

To prevent the effects of extreme heat, the state weather bureau said the public must limit time spent outdoors; drink plenty of water; avoid tea, coffee, soda, and liquor; use umbrellas, wear hats, and wear sleeved clothing outdoors; and schedule heavy-duty activities on the cooler periods of the day.

