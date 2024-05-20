VisMin squads to clash in PFF U19 Group B tourney tomorrow

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The four competing teams of the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) U19 Boys National Championships Division 1 Group B vow to give their all as the tournament officially kicks off tomorrow, Tuesday, May 21, at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex.

A press conference was held on Monday, May 20, at the Dimes Bistro.

Present were the head coaches and team captains of the four competing teams — the hosts, the Central Visayas Football Association (CVFA), Zamboanga del Norte-Dipolog FA (ZANDIFA), Camiguin MisOr FA (CMORFA), and Panay FA.

Panay FA, the highest achiever among the four teams as the bronze medalist in last year’s national championships also held here in Cebu, promises to give their best with hopes of qualifying again.

“I know Cebu is a powerhouse in this tournament. We will ensure that the PFA will give them a good challenge and good quality football, even though many of our players from last year are no longer with us,” said Tommy Escoltero, the head coach of PFA, during the presser.

For his part, CVFA’s assistant head coach Jojo Tapia vowed that their team, mostly comprised of Don Bosco Technology Center (DBTC) Greywolves players, will give everything on the pitch to avenge their loss from last year’s national championships.

To recall, PFA defeated CVFA last year in the national championships to earn the bronze medal, leaving the latter in the bottom spot.

“Most of these players from CVFA are from DBTC. Even with their hectic schedules, some have OJTs now, we always try our best to attend our training. We will do our best to play fair and good game. For sure will give them a heartache,” Tapia said.

Also present during the presser were ZANDIFA head coach Sofronio Maglangit Jr., CMORFA head coach Jeremy Jablo, and CVFA officials Jojo Partosa and Guy Ceniza.

The first match will feature CVFA vs. CMORFA at 3:00 p.m.

Only the top two teams will advance to the national championships slated for June. CVFA will re-bid to host the national championships again.

