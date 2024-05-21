Yellow alert raised for Visayas grid on Tuesday – NGCP

By: Zacarian Sarao - Reporter / @zacariansINQ - Inquirer.net | May 21,2024 - 11:39 AM

MANILA, Philippines — A yellow alert is set to be raised for the Visayas grid on Tuesday afternoon and evening. This is according to the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP).

From 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., the Visayas grid would be under yellow alert, said the NGCP in an advisory.

“A yellow alert is issued when the operating margin is insufficient to meet the transmission grid’s contingency requirement,” the NGCP said.

The current available capacity in the area is 2,933 megawatts, with the peak demand at 2,614 megawatts.

A total of 16 power plants are on forced outage – one from 2022, two from 2023, two between January and March 2024, and 11 between April and May 2024.

Meanwhile, five power plants are running on derated capacity.

A total of 514.1 megawatts is unavailable to the Visayas grid.

