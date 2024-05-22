cdn mobile

MUPH 2024: Kris Tiffany Janson is lone Cebu bet in Top 20 

By: Immae Lachica - CDN Digital | May 22,2024 - 09:44 PM

Kris Tiffany Janson Cebu

Kris Tiffany Janson of Cebu during the Miss Universe Philippines 2024 coronation night. | videograb from Empire.PH/YT

Cebu’s Kris Tiffany Janson advanced to the Top 20 of the Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) 2024 held Wednesday night, May 22, 2024, at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Cebu had five bets in the prestigious pageant. They were  Dr. Juvel Ducay,  Janson,  Victoria Ingram,  Mary Josephine Paaske, and Kim Irish Placibe.

FACES OF CEBU: Kris Tiffany Janson, Miss Universe Philippines -Cebu 2024

Janson swimsuit

Cebu’s Kris Tiffany Janson in swimsuit of the MUPH 2024. | videograb from Empire.PH/YT

Here is the complete list of the MUPH top 20:

Nueva Ecija— Maica Martinez

Iloilo— Alexie Mae Brooks

Leyte— Angel Rose Tambal

Hawaii- Patricia Bianca Tapia

Tacloban-Tamara Ocier

Pampanga-Cyrille Payumo

United Kingdom-Christina Chalk

Quezon Province-Ahtisa Manalo

Cebu-Kris TIffany Janson

Bacoor-Victoria Velasquez Vincent

Northern California-Kayla Jean Carter

Baguio-Tarah Valencia

Laguna-Alexandra Mae Rosales

Cainta-Stacey Daniella Gabriel

Zambales-Anita Rose Gomez

Palawan-Raven Doctor

Taguig-Christi Lynn McGarry

Australia-Kymberlee Street

Bulacan-Chelsea Manalo

Pasig-Selena Antonio-Reyes

Who will win this year’s crown?

Michelle Dee of Makati won last year’s title.

