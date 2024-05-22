MUPH 2024: Kris Tiffany Janson is lone Cebu bet in Top 20
Cebu’s Kris Tiffany Janson advanced to the Top 20 of the Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) 2024 held Wednesday night, May 22, 2024, at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.
Cebu had five bets in the prestigious pageant. They were Dr. Juvel Ducay, Janson, Victoria Ingram, Mary Josephine Paaske, and Kim Irish Placibe.
Here is the complete list of the MUPH top 20:
Nueva Ecija— Maica Martinez
Iloilo— Alexie Mae Brooks
Leyte— Angel Rose Tambal
Hawaii- Patricia Bianca Tapia
Tacloban-Tamara Ocier
Pampanga-Cyrille Payumo
United Kingdom-Christina Chalk
Quezon Province-Ahtisa Manalo
Cebu-Kris TIffany Janson
Bacoor-Victoria Velasquez Vincent
Northern California-Kayla Jean Carter
Baguio-Tarah Valencia
Laguna-Alexandra Mae Rosales
Cainta-Stacey Daniella Gabriel
Zambales-Anita Rose Gomez
Palawan-Raven Doctor
Taguig-Christi Lynn McGarry
Australia-Kymberlee Street
Bulacan-Chelsea Manalo
Pasig-Selena Antonio-Reyes
Who will win this year’s crown?
Michelle Dee of Makati won last year’s title.
